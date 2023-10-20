Jennings man faces attempted murder charge in Lafayette shooting
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPLC) - A Jennings man is behind bars, accused of shooting a man in Lafayette earlier this month.
Ladavion Gallegos, 19, was arrested by Lafayette police and the U.S. Marshall’s Office, police announced today.
Police said Gallegos is responsible for shooting a 20-year-old man on West Congress Street in the early hours of Oct. 8.
The victim was brought to a hospital in critical condition.
The suspect was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on four counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of simple burglary.
