Houston Bats Power Astros to 10-3 Game Four Win, Tie ALCS at 2-2

ARLINGTON, TEXAS. (KPLC) - After Wednesday night’s game three win, the Houston Astros entered Thursday night’s game four with the opportunity to go from down two games to zero, to knotted at two games a piece, and they did just that.

Houston started out hot in the top of the first inning as Alex Bregman ripped a triple to right center field that scored Altuve, and Dubon, and put the Astros up 2-0 right off the bat, and Bregman was then brought home on an RBI single off the bat of Yordan Alvarez, and the Astros chased Rangers starter Andrew Heaney out of the game in the first inning.

Adolis Garcia then hit a 379 foot home run to center field to put Texas on the board in the second inning, the first of two runs Texas scored in the second, and then in the third inning it was Corey Seager who hit a home run for the Rangers, this time a 401 footer to left center field that tied the ballgame at three a piece, but after that it was all Houston.

The Astros regained the lead in the fourth inning thanks to a Yordan Alvarez sacrifice fly that scored Martin Maldonado, and then just a few batters later, it was Jose Abreu who launched a 438 foot, three-run home run to left center field extending the Astros’ lead to 7-3.

The Astros then tacked on three more runs thanks to a Chas McCormick two-run home run, and another Yordan Alvarez RBI in the eighth inning as they went onto win it 10-3 to even the series up at two games a piece.

Houston Batters:

Batter AB R H RBI HR BB K 2B: Jose Altuve 4 3 3 0 0 1 0 CF: Mauricio Dubón 5 2 2 0 0 0 1 3B: Alex Bregman 3 1 1 2 0 2 2 DH: Yordan Alvarez 4 0 2 3 0 0 0 1B: José Abreu 3 2 1 3 1 2 0 RF: Kyle Tucker 5 0 0 0 0 0 1 LF: Chas McCormick 4 1 1 2 1 1 0 SS: Jeremy Peña 4 0 1 0 0 0 2 C: Martín Maldonado 4 1 0 0 0 1 2

Houston Pitchers:

Pitcher IP H R ER BB K Jose Urquidy 2.1 5 3 3 1 1 Ryne Stanek (W) 0.2 0 0 0 0 0 Hunter Brown 3.0 2 0 0 0 2 Phil Maton 2.0 1 0 0 0 2 Rafael Montero 1.0 0 0 0 1 1

Game five is set for Friday at 4:07 in Arlington, and with Houston’s win on Thursday night, a game six is now guaranteed, which is scheduled for Sunday in Houston.

