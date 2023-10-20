50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Help strike out cancer at the Men Wear Pink Bowling Party

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The community is being invited to help strike out breast cancer by participating in the “Real Men Wear Pink Bowling Tournament” at Petro Bowl in Lake Charles.

The tournament, presented by Phillips 66, will be on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

You can register your team of six players for $150 or become a lane sponsor for $300 online HERE.

Teams are encouraged to wear pink and prizes will be awarded for the top bowler and best pink team. All proceeds raised through the bowling tournament will be donated to the American Cancer Society.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oct. 14 election results.
Oct. 14 Election Results
Louisiana I Voted sticker for Oct. 14 gubernatorial election.
What’s on your ballot? And other Election Day questions
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
One dead in two-vehicle crash on La. 14
One dead in two-vehicle crash on La. 14
Precautionary state of emergency declared due to concerns about salt cavern in West Calcasieu
Precautionary state of emergency declared due to concerns about salt cavern in West Calcasieu

Latest News

Warm and sunny this afternoon as humidity drops a little
First Alert Forecast: Getting a little hot today but dry air is moving in
Tropical Storm Tammy
Tammy moving over the Leeward Islands, watching another area in the south Caribbean
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana Uses Transformative MacKenzie Scott Donation to...
Big Brothers Big Sisters of SWLA uses $1M donation to launch Big Defender Fund
Sacred Heart of Jesus Church makes list of La.’s most endangered places
Sacred Heart of Jesus Church makes list of La.’s Most Endangered Places