Help strike out cancer at the Men Wear Pink Bowling Party

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The community is being invited to help strike out breast cancer by participating in the “Real Men Wear Pink Bowling Tournament” at Petro Bowl in Lake Charles.

The tournament, presented by Phillips 66, will be on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

You can register your team of six players for $150 or become a lane sponsor for $300 online HERE.

Teams are encouraged to wear pink and prizes will be awarded for the top bowler and best pink team. All proceeds raised through the bowling tournament will be donated to the American Cancer Society.

