50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Fisher-Price recalling ‘Thomas & Friends’ wooden train cars due to choking hazard

Fisher-Price is recalling 21,000 "Thomas & Friends" wooden train cars due to a choking hazard.
Fisher-Price is recalling 21,000 "Thomas & Friends" wooden train cars due to a choking hazard.(Consumer Product Safety Commission via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Fisher-Price is recalling thousands of popular toy train cars over a choking risk.

The recall involves about 21,000 of the “Thomas & Friends” Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck train cars.

The train cars are black and gray in color with yellow paint splattered on the side of the paint cars.

According to Fisher-Price, a small plastic piece with a high-powered magnet that connects the trains can loosen or detach, posing a choking and ingestion hazard for kids.

The company has received a report of the connector becoming loose and detaching but no injuries have currently been reported.

The toy trains were sold nationwide at Barnes & Noble locations and other specialty stores from February 2022 through August 2023.

Some train cars were also sold in Canada and on Amazon.com.

Customers have been advised to stop using the toys and go online for instructions on how to receive a full refund.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oct. 14 election results.
Oct. 14 Election Results
Louisiana I Voted sticker for Oct. 14 gubernatorial election.
What’s on your ballot? And other Election Day questions
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
One dead in two-vehicle crash on La. 14
One dead in two-vehicle crash on La. 14
Precautionary state of emergency declared due to concerns about salt cavern in West Calcasieu
Precautionary state of emergency declared due to concerns about salt cavern in West Calcasieu

Latest News

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana Uses Transformative MacKenzie Scott Donation to...
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana Uses Transformative MacKenzie Scott Donation to Launch Big Defender Fund
Jennings man faces attempted murder charge in Lafayette shooting
Restore Louisiana program extends deadline application
Restore Louisiana program extends application deadline
Restore Louisiana program extends deadline application
Restore Louisiana program extends deadline application
Deputies working barricade situation in Moss Bluff