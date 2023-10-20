FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm weather continues this weekend as humidity will remain mangeable

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - More warm weather will take shape this weekend and into much of next week as well, even with the passage of Friday’s weak front.

Temps are set to return to the mid/upper 80's even with a few late-day clouds. (KPLC)

Our temperatures this weekend will not be as cool as the last, though lows Friday night will still reach the mid/upper 50′s. But the same dry air that will help cool us down will also help warm us up quickly by Saturday afternoon. High’s should at least reach the mid 80′s, with a few spots closer to 90 possible if clouds hold off. Even with the possibility of some upper-level clouds, things will still be plenty warm and dry for outdoor plans.

Additional clouds will filter in by Sunday, though not many other changes will occur yet. (KPLC)

By Sunday, we may see a few more clouds stream in from the west, which means our temperatures will not become quite as warm. Still, we’re likely to at least reach the low-to-mid 80′s away from the coast. Humidity will also remain low enough the warm temperatures should be very manageable, especially in the shade.

Temps will remain above-normal into next week, with some humidity set to return by the later part of the week. (KPLC)

Next week we will continue the warm pattern, and temperatures should remain a good bit above seasonal averages. Humidity will also gradually return as winds shift to the south again, though rain chances will remain low at least for the first half of the week. Unfortunately, that also means we still are not expecting much in the way of drought relief over this time. So SWLA is likely to remain in an exceptional drought until that happens. We will be looking closer to next weekend for the next cold front, but details as far as precip or temperatures are still uncertain this far out.

KPC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

In the tropics, Hurricane Sammy is starting to impact the Leeward Islands. Elsewhere there is a small area of low pressure we are watching in the southern Caribbean, but neither look like they will pose any kind of threat to the Gulf or SWLA. Of course we will continue to monitor, more details can be found HERE on the hurricane center.

