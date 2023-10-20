First Alert Forecast: Getting a little hot today but dry air is moving in

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Our front is finally moving over the area, but don’t expect much of a cool down.

Friday’s frontal passage will be closer to a dry front than a cold one, without as much of the strong northern winds we had with the last frontal passage. Winds will be more out of the west, and the dry air will heat up quickly letting high temperatures climb. Temps will range from the mid-upper 80′s away from the coast, with a few 90-degree readings possible north of the interstate!

Rain certainly won’t be a concern today, but it will be warm if you have outdoor plans.

Warm and sunny this afternoon as humidity drops a little (KPLC)

The weather over the weekend will not be as cool as the last, but won’t be unbearable with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the low 80s. The one wildcard will be how many clouds arrive, which is throwing a wrench in the temperature forecast. We’re likely to see some both Saturday and Sunday, but if clouds become a little thinner we could see temperatures higher by a few degrees, and the opposite is true if the cloud cover becomes thicker. Either way humidity will be slow to return, so the warm temperatures should be very manageable in the shade.

It will stay warm over the weekend but dry air remains in place as well to keep the heat manageable (KPLC)

Next week will likely be rebooting our warming trend by early to mid-week, keeping us a good bit above seasonal averages. Humidity will also gradually return as winds shift to the south again, though rain chances will remain low at least for the first half of the week. We will be looking to the long term for the next cold front, but details are still uncertain this far out.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Sammy is starting to impact the Leeward Islands. Elsewhere there is a small area of low pressure we are watching in the southern Caribbean, but neither look like they will pose any kind of threat to the Gulf or SWLA. Of course we will continue to monitor, more details can be found HERE on the hurricane center.

