Fairview Elementary receives $20K donation for ESL program

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Fairview Elementary School has received a $20,000 donation to its English as a second language program from its new Partner in Education.

LyondellBasell celebrated its new partnership with the school today by presenting the donation from its Hispanic employee network, LEAD, in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month.

Fairview has a nearly 60% Hispanic population. It also serves the largest population of English learners in the district, offering two-way immersion for native Spanish and English speakers to become proficient in both languages.

“Our students have a lot of challenges as they learn a new language and they learn their grade level content. It is very challenging, and having this partnership shows that even though you don’t know the language today, you’re going to know it one day, and these people can come and encourage them and show them that they can be part of this workforce as well,” ESL coach Laurie Cunningham said.

With the donation, Fairview will have the resources to earn the Louisiana State World Language Immersion Certification.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.