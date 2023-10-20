City of Lake Charles teams up with Cyphacon for annual downtown scavenger hunt

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles and Cyphacon will be teaming up once again for their Downtown Scavenger Hunt.

The “Sherlock Holmes” Scavenger Hunt will take place on Saturday, October 28, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Registration will take place at Historic City Hall on 1001 Ryan St., and a clue sheet will be provided upon registration.

This is a free, family-friendly event and prizes will be awarded. The City of Lake Charles Parks and Recreation Department will provide refreshments.

For more information, you can call 337-491-1280 or email parks@cityoflc.us.

