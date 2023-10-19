50/50 Thursdays
Tropical Storm Tammy finally forms but will stay far away from SWLA

By Joseph Enk
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tropical Storm Tammy developed Thursday about 600 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. As of Thursday morning, Tammy had maximum sustained winds around 40 mph.

Tropical Storm Tammy(KPLC)

Over the next few days, Tammy will be steered to the west-northwest, where it will likely impact some of the islands with heavy rain and some gusty winds by late Friday and Saturday.

Tropical Storm Tammy(KPLC)

After that, Tammy will begin to make a northward turn around a high-pressure in the Atlantic, and eventually be picked up all together by a cold front. So Tammy will not pose any threat to the Gulf of Mexico or Southwest Louisiana.

