Touchdown Live Game of the Week - Lake Arthur Preview

LAKE ARTHUR, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Arthur Tigers are hitting one of the most important parts of their season as they sit at 4-3 with a chance to take on their district-leading rival in the Welsh Greyhounds.

Head coach of the Tigers Tarius Davis has been at the school for the past few seasons after a long coaching career at Vinton, and believes he is finally seeing this program turn in the direction that he had always hoped for as the team gets ready to hit the field against Welsh.

“Welsh had some struggles early in the year, but they’re playing really good football right now, Coach Courville and his staff are doing a good job, they built on what was kind of built there with Coach Geringer and so you know there’s always a lot of noise around this week,” said Coach Davis. For us it’s just by going in and trying to right the ship, we have gotten off to a good start and we’re trying to figure some things out right now to get back to playing the type of football we need to.”

To the players, it is an honor to play in a game like this and they understand just how important this week is for the communities that they play for.

“It’s very important Welsh vs. Lake Arthur is always an anticipated matchup every year, and we always look forward to it, it’s always a game that everybody looks forward to at the halfway point of the year,” said Linebacker Carson Myers.

“Both teams have actually been playing well, we started off well, we had a few mistakes through the year but we’ve progressed throughout the whole season so far,” said Quarterback Ray Levi IV

Coach Davis wants his team to notice the important history of this game, and believes that getting a win Friday night could be a stepping stone for the rest of their season.

“It’s the game that, like I said, every year on the schedule, regardless of the records or how the teams are playing there’s going to be a lot of hype around, it’s two 2A schools in this parish that are separated by 13 miles with communities that know each other well,” said Davis. “It’s a fierce competition so it would be huge to win this game and kind of roll us into the last couple of weeks of the season and maybe propel us into a decent playoff position, we were fortunate enough to get in the playoffs last year and now we would like to get in again and try to now this year try to advance.”

Lake Arthur will travel to Welsh this Friday with the kick-off for the game set for 7:00 p.m.

