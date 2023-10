LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - SWLA teams are playing in three high school football games Thursday night.

We’ll have scores and highlights from these games on Nightcast tonight at 10.

DISTRICT 3-4A

Washington-Marion at Rayne

DISTRICT 3-3A

Jennings at Westlake

CLASS 2A

DeQuincy at Notre Dame.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.