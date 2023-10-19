50/50 Thursdays
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 18, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 18, 2023.

Sarah Lynn Phillips, 27, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Ricky Dudley Smith, 52, Vinton: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender.

Regis Keith Jack, 25, Lake Charles: Robbery.

Craig Joseph Rodrigue Jr., 43, Iowa: Domestic abuse (2 charges).

Derrick Jermaine Cotlong, 46, Lake Charles: Battery; violations of protective orders; public intimidation and retaliation.

Shukia Wynese Fontenot, 41, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; home invasion.

Steven Tyler White, 24, Lake Charles: First offense DWI; possession of a Schedule II drug.

