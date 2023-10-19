SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 18, 2023
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 18, 2023.
Sarah Lynn Phillips, 27, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Ricky Dudley Smith, 52, Vinton: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender.
Regis Keith Jack, 25, Lake Charles: Robbery.
Craig Joseph Rodrigue Jr., 43, Iowa: Domestic abuse (2 charges).
Derrick Jermaine Cotlong, 46, Lake Charles: Battery; violations of protective orders; public intimidation and retaliation.
Shukia Wynese Fontenot, 41, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; home invasion.
Steven Tyler White, 24, Lake Charles: First offense DWI; possession of a Schedule II drug.
