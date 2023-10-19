Richmond man accused of raping minor in Vernon Parish

LEESVILLE, La. (KPLC) - A man from Richmond, Virginia, has been arrested and accused of raping a minor in Vernon Parish, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Sam Craft says they received complaints regarding the incident in September 2023. After an investigation of the incident and interviews were conducted, a warrant was obtained for the arrest of Trevor Rentschler, 29. He was arrested in Virginia on Oct. 13 and extradited back to Vernon Parish.

Rentschler has been booked into the parish jail on the following charges:

First Degree Rape (2 charges)

Oral Sexual Battery (2 charges)

Molestation of a Juvenile (2 charges)

Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile

Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile

Pandering

Bond has not yet been set for Rentschler.

Trevor Rentschler, 29, Richmond, Virginia (All persons innocent until proven guilty.) (Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)

