Restore Louisiana program extends deadline application

SWLA, La. (KPLC) - The Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program has extended its application deadline to Tuesday, Oct. 31.

The new deadline applies to about 6,500 homeowners who have completed the initial survey but not yet submitted applications.

Restore Louisiana, which provides federal grant assistance to homeowners affected by 2020-2021 disasters, said in a press release today that due to federal recovery timelines, homeowners who do not submit applications by the Oct. 31 deadline and do not have a damage assessment completed by the end of 2023 may experience delays in reimbursement processing.

Our goal is to administer as much recovery assistance as possible to Louisiana homeowners, so we encourage them to act now,” said Pat Forbes, executive dire4ctor of the Louisiana Office of Community Development.

Homeowners can submit their application in three ways:

Online: Log into their account at Log into their account at restore.la.gov

Phone: Call the program call center at 866.735.2001 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

In-person: Visit one of the program’s mobile support locations throughout the state, where representatives will be available to assist homeowners with filling out the application and submitting necessary documentation. For a list of upcoming dates and times, visit Visit one of the program’s mobile support locations throughout the state, where representatives will be available to assist homeowners with filling out the application and submitting necessary documentation. For a list of upcoming dates and times, visit restore.la.gov/events

Since the program’s launch in February 2022, more than 39,100 homeowners completed the survey, the first step in qualifying for assistance, and more than 23,700 have been invited to submit an application. As of Oct. 9, the program has offered more than $380 million in funding to 4,846 eligible homeowners.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.