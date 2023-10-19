Parker McCollum tour stopping in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Country superstar Parker McCollum announced his 2024 Burn it Down Tour will includes a stop at the Lake Charles Civic Center on April 12, 2024.

McCollum will be joined on stage by special guest Corey Kent, and tickets for the show will go on sale at 10 a.m. tomorrow, Oct. 23, 2023.

McCollum was nominated for New Artist of the Year at the 57th Annual CMA Awards and released his latest critically acclaimed album, “Never Enough,” in May of this year. The album includes his RIAAA certified Platinum hit, “Handle on You,” and his current explosive radio single, “Burn it Down.”

Tickets will be available for purchase online at www.ticketmaster.com or inside the Civic Center Box Office located at 900 Lakeshore Dr.

