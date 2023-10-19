Kinder community gathers for beautification project

KINDER, La. (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Community Healthcare Center celebrated wellness today by hosting a beautification project in Kinder.

Organizers and volunteers gathered on the corner of Fourth and Ninth streets behind the gazebo, planting citrus trees, fig trees, and Chinese elms.

”It’s always an honor to give back to a community, and especially a rural community. We know through data and studies that we have health disparities and we have lower quality of life in those communities, so healthcare is vital,” said CEO of Allen Parish Community Healthcare Jackie Reviel.

The healthcare center looks forward to continue to work with the community and provide more educational resources for wellness and improving the quality of life in the parish.

