50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Kinder community gathers for beautification project

By AnaClare Barras and Chloe-Jaid Hebert
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINDER, La. (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Community Healthcare Center celebrated wellness today by hosting a beautification project in Kinder.

Organizers and volunteers gathered on the corner of Fourth and Ninth streets behind the gazebo, planting citrus trees, fig trees, and Chinese elms.

”It’s always an honor to give back to a community, and especially a rural community. We know through data and studies that we have health disparities and we have lower quality of life in those communities, so healthcare is vital,” said CEO of Allen Parish Community Healthcare Jackie Reviel.

The healthcare center looks forward to continue to work with the community and provide more educational resources for wellness and improving the quality of life in the parish.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oct. 14 election results.
Oct. 14 Election Results
Louisiana I Voted sticker for Oct. 14 gubernatorial election.
What’s on your ballot? And other Election Day questions
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
One dead in two-vehicle crash on La. 14
One dead in two-vehicle crash on La. 14
Precautionary state of emergency declared due to concerns about salt cavern in West Calcasieu
Precautionary state of emergency declared due to concerns about salt cavern in West Calcasieu

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The “cold” front moves in Friday with drier air but warmer high temperatures
KPLC Live at Five
Kinder community gathers for beautification project
Kinder community gathers for beautification project
Parker McCollum announces concert at Reed Arena.
Parker McCollum tour stopping in Lake Charles