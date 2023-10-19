Investigators share new details after shots fired during homecoming prank

WELSH, La. (KPLC) - Homecoming is usually a time of fun and a little mischief, but in Jeff Davis Parish, a prank ended in gunfire this week.

A Welsh man was taken into custody after allegedly firing shots to scare off teens rolling his house.

“They said they were in the process of toilet papering the man’s residence and he came outside and fired three shots it doesn’t appear from the statements that he pointed the weapon at them he just fired it up in the air to scare them off,” Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said.

Ivey said according to reports, Roger Dale Broderick, 71, then followed the vehicle the students were in, claiming he tried to get their license plate to identify who they were.

“They do it during homecoming and it’s a tradition, but it is a violation of the law and trespassing, but it doesn’t lead to the point where somebody should be firing a weapon at them or around them,” Ivey said.

Ivey said a student who goes to the same school as the teens lives with Broderick, and that may be why the home was the target of toilet papering.

“In the report, the deputy mentioned that maybe a granddaughter lives there at his residence and that she attends the school so that I think would probably be the connection,” Ivey said.

If you do not want your home involved, Ivey has some suggestions.

“My suggestion would be to turn outside lights on and make it look like somebody is still awake, or up and moving around the house, so that would deter somebody from coming up to do something like rolling,” he said.

Broderick faces a charge of aggravated assaults with a firearm. He has been released on bond.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.