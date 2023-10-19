First phase of reconstruction of Sale Road nearing completion

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department said today contractors are nearing the completion of the first phase of reconstruction of Sale Road, east of its intersection with West Prien Lake Road.

Authorities say weather permitting, this stretch of roadway is expected to reopen to traffic on Friday, Oct. 20.

Once Sale Road reopens, the next phase of work will begin with the following lane and intersection closures:

Beginning at 7 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, the intersection of West Prien Lake Road and Ihles Road, including West Prien Lake Road’s approach east of Ihles Road, will be closed to traffic.

The southbound lane of West Prien Lake Road, between its intersections with Sale Road and Ihles Road, will be closed to traffic.

These closures are necessary for contractors to install new concrete pavement in the area and weather permitting, these closures will be in place until 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.

LCPD provided a map of these closures and applicable detours. (Lake Charles Police Dept.)

