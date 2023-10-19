First Alert Forecast: Weak front coming in soon but staying dry, warm temperatures continue

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Summer has decided it isn’t quite done with Southwest Louisiana, with some very warm temperatures on the way.

Thursday continues the warmer trend, with temperatures kicking off a good bit warmer earlier this morning, thanks to southerly winds and slightly more humid air. While we might feel the slight increase in moisture, it won’t be enough to help kick up much rain. If anything, there might be a few short-lived scattered showers closer to the coastline in the first half of the day. Mostly sunny skies will continue to push our high temperatures, which will land somewhere in the low to mid 80′s for the afternoon.

Warmer and slightly humid this afternoon without much chance for rain (KPLC)

A few sprinkles looks to be all we will get out of the approaching front, which will move into our area late Thursday without enough moisture or lift to kick up better rain chances. It will be closer to a dry front than a cold one, without as much of the strong northern winds we had with the last frontal passage. In fact, winds will be more out of the west and will let high temperatures will continue to climb into Friday, getting close to 90°.

A dry front passing through the area won't bring much rain but will bring a little dry air (KPLC)

The drier air will eventually arrive behind it sometime Friday, which should still let our temperatures cool better overnight and put a pin in our warming trend. The weather over the weekend will not be as cool as the last, but won’t be unbearable with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the low 80s.

Next week will likely be rebooting our warming trend by early to mid-week, sending us back into above seasonal averages. Although we will be looking to the long term for the next cold front, the details are very vague this far out.

Friday night will be briefly cooler heading into the weekend before temperatures start to warm again (KPLC)

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Sammy developed east of the Leeward Islands from the wave we were watching. While it likely will impact the Islands, it does not look like it will make it far enough west to pose any kind of threat to the Gulf or SWLA, but of course we will continue to monitor.

