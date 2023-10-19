FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The “cold” front moves in Friday with drier air but warmer high temperatures

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The next cold front is not far away, though cold air will be hard to come by behind this one. This front will move through during the morning and still provide drier air and a reduction in humidity. But the similarities between this one and our pervious one ends there.

Temps Friday will top out in the mid-to-upper 80's, with some 90's possible north of I-10. (KPLC)

Friday’s front will be closer to a dry front than a cold one, without as much of the strong northern winds we had with the last frontal passage. Winds will be more out of the west, and the dry air will heat up quickly and let high temperatures climb. Temps will range from the mid-upper 80′s away from the coast, with a few 90-degree readings possible north of the interstate! getting close to 90°. So outdoor or evening plans look good, but d keep in mind that it will be warm.

A reduction in humidity takes place this weekend with some clouds around too, though we'll remain warm. (KPLC)

The weather over the weekend will not be as cool as the last, but won’t be unbearable with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the low 80s. The one wildcard will be how many clouds arrive. We’re likely to see some both days, but if clouds become a little thinner, we could see higher temperatures and the opposite is true as well.

Highs in the 80's will remain in place into next week. (KPLC)

Next week will likely be rebooting our warming trend by early to mid-week, sending us back into above seasonal averages. Humidity will also gradually return as winds shift to the south again, though rain chances will remain low at least for the first half of the week. We will be looking to the long term for the next cold front, the details are very vague this far out.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Sammy developed east of the Leeward Islands from the wave we were watching. While it likely will impact the Islands, it does not look like it will make it far enough west to pose any kind of threat to the Gulf or SWLA, but of course we will continue to monitor. More details can be found HERE on the hurricane center.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.