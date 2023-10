SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Starting Monday, Oct. 23 through Friday, Oct. 27, Doiron Street will be closed from Lincoln Street to East Napoleon Street in Sulphur.

The closure is due to a gas line repair.

Officials ask the public to follow signage and use caution when driving in this area.

Starting Monday, Oct. 23 through Friday, Oct. 27, Doiron Street will be closed from Lincoln Street to East Napoleon Street in Sulphur.

