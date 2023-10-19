Crowley-based nonprofit looking to buy, re-zone vacant Jennings building

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - A new facility aimed at helping people get back on their feet could open in Jennings.

“There’s no place from Lafayette to the Sabine River that does what we do,” Gerard Morgan said.

Morgan is the director of The Way Training Center, a faith-based center in Crowley that provides housing and training for men. In 2017, the organization opened the first of five thrift stores, including one in Jennings, known as The Way 2 Thrift.

The stores fully fund their ministry. By the next year, the program itself was up and running, and now, they’re looking to expand in Southwest Louisiana.

“We do the screening process, and then we bring them through this Christ-centered, biblically-based curriculum,” Morgan said.

Morgan said their screening process allows them to focus on their target areas, as they are a tobacco-free and narcotics-free center and do not accept sex offenders, people with extreme mental health issues or violent criminals. He said The Way Training Center is not a rehabilitation or addiction center.

The facility offers a multi-phase educational program that transitions men, typically 18 or older, back into society by solidifying a job, residency and more. Morgan said they’re currently trying to buy what was formerly the Jennings Guest House on South Louise Street. They are also in the process of trying to re-zone the facility.

If all goes as planned, Morgan said they’ll redevelop the property and bring everything back up to code. He said there is even a possibility they will offer the program for women, specifically those who are expecting a child, unmarried or with children, at this facility.

“We’ll tear one wing off, give bumper space between the houses that are next door to us and just make it a nice facility,” Morgan said. “That’s the process, and once we get it renovated, we’ll make a decision on who will be living here.”

The Crowley center is 100% run by students who previously finished the program. It currently houses 52 men.

7News reached out to Jennings City Hall and the owners of the building. Mayor Henry Guinn said many things will be factored into allowing such a facility to be located in a residential neighborhood.

