Boil advisory issued for parts of DeRidder

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - A boil advisory has been issued for customers in Waterworks District 3 in Beauregard Parish.

The advisory includes the following roads in DeRidder:

Rutherford

Farley Green

Bourne

Shirley Subdivision

Bill Embery

Smith Retreat

Francise Moses

J.D. Road

Black Gimnich

Roy Cooley

Ricky Young

Ruth Moses

Joe Cooper

Karen Townsley

G & S Loop

Ethan Allan Drive

1757 to 2205 Longacre Road

116 to 1102 Rutherford Road

120 to 1810 Claude Kelley Road

2934 to 4278 Hwy. 26

