Astros win ALCS Game Three, Pull within One Game in Series (Courtesy: X: @Astros)
By Matthew Travis
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, TEXAS. (KPLC) - After dropping games one and two to the Texas Rangers in Houston, the Astros headed to Arlington for game three needing a win to give them a fighting chance to head back to the World Series, and they did just that.

After not leading at any point through the first 19 innings of the series, the Astros got their first lead in the second inning thanks to a passed ball that brought Yordan Alvarez in from third base, and then on the very next pitch Martín Maldonado put Houston up 3-0 with a single through the left side of the infield that brought in both Kyle Tucker, and Mauricio Dubón.

Then in the next inning, after starting the series 0-9 at the plate, Jose Altuve’s first hit of the series came in a big way as he smashed a 413 foot home run to left center field, extending Houston’s lead to 4-0 just three innings into the ballgame.

Mauricio Dubón made it 5-0 in the fourth with a single to center field that brought in Jeremy Peña before Josh Jung hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth, putting Texas on the board, and cutting the Houston lead to 5-2.

In the seventh Yordan Alvarez continued his series hot streak with a single to center field bringing in Altuve and Maldonado, putting the Astros back up by five, making the score 7-2.

The two traded blows back and forth, including another Josh Jung two-run home run for Texas in the bottom half of the seventh, but despite their efforts, the Rangers couldn’t overcome the initial 5-0 deficit as the Astros went onto win it 8-5, getting their first win of the series, and cutting the series deficit to two games to one.

On the mound for Houston was Cristian Javier who got the win after going 5.2 innings striking out three, while giving up just three hits, and he carried a no-hitter through four and two-thirds.

Houston Batters:

BatterABRHRBIHRBBK
2B: Jose Altuve5221100
LF: Michael Brantley5000001
LF: Chas McCormick0000000
3B: Alex Bregman4000010
DH: Yordan Alvarez4122000
1B: José Abreu5110001
RF: Kyle Tucker2210030
CF: Mauricio Dubón4131000
SS: Jeremy Peña4011001
C: Martín Maldonado4122002

Houston Pitchers:

PitcherIPHRERBBK
Cristian Javier (W)5.232213
Hector Neris1.122201
Bryan Abreu1.011110
Ryan Pressley (S)1.000011

Game four is set for Thursday at 7:03 P.M. in Arlington, and with Houston’s win on Wednesday night, a game five is now necessary, which will take place on Friday at 4:07 P.M. in Arlington.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

