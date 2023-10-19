Astros win ALCS Game Three, Pull within One Game in Series

ARLINGTON, TEXAS. (KPLC) - After dropping games one and two to the Texas Rangers in Houston, the Astros headed to Arlington for game three needing a win to give them a fighting chance to head back to the World Series, and they did just that.

After not leading at any point through the first 19 innings of the series, the Astros got their first lead in the second inning thanks to a passed ball that brought Yordan Alvarez in from third base, and then on the very next pitch Martín Maldonado put Houston up 3-0 with a single through the left side of the infield that brought in both Kyle Tucker, and Mauricio Dubón.

Martín Maldonado drives in two and it's 3-0 Astros in the 2nd inning!



📺: FS1 pic.twitter.com/I1oz8ZU4cm — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 19, 2023

Then in the next inning, after starting the series 0-9 at the plate, Jose Altuve’s first hit of the series came in a big way as he smashed a 413 foot home run to left center field, extending Houston’s lead to 4-0 just three innings into the ballgame.

JOSE ALTUVE LEAVES THE YARD 💪



📺: FS1 pic.twitter.com/r2Mx20Rghu — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 19, 2023

Mauricio Dubón made it 5-0 in the fourth with a single to center field that brought in Jeremy Peña before Josh Jung hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth, putting Texas on the board, and cutting the Houston lead to 5-2.

In the seventh Yordan Alvarez continued his series hot streak with a single to center field bringing in Altuve and Maldonado, putting the Astros back up by five, making the score 7-2.

Yordan Alvarez is a hitting machine. 🦾



2-run single makes it 7-2 Astros!



📺: FS1 pic.twitter.com/DSxLGGimNu — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 19, 2023

The two traded blows back and forth, including another Josh Jung two-run home run for Texas in the bottom half of the seventh, but despite their efforts, the Rangers couldn’t overcome the initial 5-0 deficit as the Astros went onto win it 8-5, getting their first win of the series, and cutting the series deficit to two games to one.

On the mound for Houston was Cristian Javier who got the win after going 5.2 innings striking out three, while giving up just three hits, and he carried a no-hitter through four and two-thirds.

Houston Batters:

Batter AB R H RBI HR BB K 2B: Jose Altuve 5 2 2 1 1 0 0 LF: Michael Brantley 5 0 0 0 0 0 1 LF: Chas McCormick 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3B: Alex Bregman 4 0 0 0 0 1 0 DH: Yordan Alvarez 4 1 2 2 0 0 0 1B: José Abreu 5 1 1 0 0 0 1 RF: Kyle Tucker 2 2 1 0 0 3 0 CF: Mauricio Dubón 4 1 3 1 0 0 0 SS: Jeremy Peña 4 0 1 1 0 0 1 C: Martín Maldonado 4 1 2 2 0 0 2

Houston Pitchers:

Pitcher IP H R ER BB K Cristian Javier (W) 5.2 3 2 2 1 3 Hector Neris 1.1 2 2 2 0 1 Bryan Abreu 1.0 1 1 1 1 0 Ryan Pressley (S) 1.0 0 0 0 1 1

Game four is set for Thursday at 7:03 P.M. in Arlington, and with Houston’s win on Wednesday night, a game five is now necessary, which will take place on Friday at 4:07 P.M. in Arlington.

