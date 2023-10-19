50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Anaheim hosts Dallas after Vatrano’s hat trick

The Anaheim Ducks host the Dallas Stars after Frank Vatrano’s hat trick against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Ducks’ 6-3 win
Dallas Stars
Dallas Stars(PRNewswire)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dallas Stars (1-0-1, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (1-1, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the Dallas Stars after Frank Vatrano recorded a hat trick in the Ducks' 6-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Anaheim had a 23-47-12 record overall and a 12-25-4 record in home games last season. The Ducks allowed 4.1 goals per game while scoring 2.5 last season.

Dallas had a 47-21-14 record overall and a 29-14-7 record in road games last season. The Stars scored 3.4 goals per game last season while giving up 2.6 per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Leo Carlsson: out (lower body), Brock McGinn: out (undisclosed), Isac Lundestrom: out (achilles).

Stars: Jerad Rosburg: out (undisclosed), Chase Wheatcroft: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Oct. 14 election results.
Oct. 14 Election Results
Louisiana I Voted sticker for Oct. 14 gubernatorial election.
What’s on your ballot? And other Election Day questions
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Precautionary state of emergency declared due to concerns about salt cavern in West Calcasieu
Precautionary state of emergency declared due to concerns about salt cavern in West Calcasieu
One dead in two-vehicle crash on La. 14
One dead in two-vehicle crash on La. 14

Latest News

Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier walks toward the dugout after throwing against...
Altuve and Javier lead Astros to 8-5 win at Rangers as Houston closes to 2-1 in ALCS
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Max Scherzer walks through the dugout after throwing against the...
Scherzer roughed up by Astros in return from injury, leaving with Rangers down 5 in loss
Rangers lead Astros 2-0 ahead of ALCS Game 3
Hugh Freeze is set to lead Auburn against his former team for the first time
Kiffin and Freeze history in mix as No. 13 Ole Miss visits Auburn, eager to keep SEC momentum