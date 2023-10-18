Tropical Storm Tammy forms and will approach the Lesser Antilles, but will stay far from SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tropical Storm Tammy developed Thursday about 600 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. As of the 4 PM advisory, Tammy had maximum sustained winds around 45 mph.

Tropical Storm Tammy (KPLC)

Over the next few days, Tammy will be steered to the west-northwest, where it will likely impact some of the islands with heavy rain and some gusty winds by late Friday and Saturday.

Tropical Storm Tammy (KPLC)

After that, Tammy will begin to make a northward turn around a high-pressure in the Atlantic, and eventually be picked up all together by a cold front. So Tammy will not pose a threat to Southwest Louisiana.

