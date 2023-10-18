Tropical Storm Tammy forms and will approach the Lesser Antilles, but will stay far from SWLA
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tropical Storm Tammy developed Thursday about 600 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. As of the 4 PM advisory, Tammy had maximum sustained winds around 45 mph.
Over the next few days, Tammy will be steered to the west-northwest, where it will likely impact some of the islands with heavy rain and some gusty winds by late Friday and Saturday.
After that, Tammy will begin to make a northward turn around a high-pressure in the Atlantic, and eventually be picked up all together by a cold front. So Tammy will not pose a threat to Southwest Louisiana.
