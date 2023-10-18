Touchdown Live Game of the Week - Welsh Preview

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Welsh Greyhounds are coming into one of their biggest games of the season as they are set to take on the Lake Arthur Tigers in a big rivalry game this coming Friday. Head coach of the Greyhounds Ronnie Courville believes his team has a sense of confidence that has gotten them focused on the small details and that has led to his team putting together a five-game winning streak after losing their first two games of the season.

“Being here the last couple of years, I know what this game means to the community and everybody gets excited, so it’s fun to play in those games where people get excited and it’s emotional and it’s going to help us prepare us for later in the year,” said Coach Courville. We try not to look too far ahead and stick to one game at a time but a lot of the kids are really excited about this one, we feel like we can’t take anybody for granted and the kids have done a really good job with that and being focused every single week so it’s going to be important that we stay disciplined in what we do.”

The players have been the driving force behind this winning streak and they believe if they can block out the noise and focus on the task at hand it will lead to them having a good chance of winning this week.

“We obviously started off with two losses, but we regained our focus and we’re on a winning streak, so now we just need to continue that going into the next week and it’s obviously a big rivalry, it’s always a big game, so it’s just going to be fun having all the people there supporting you and then the other crowd to help motivate you,” said center Collin LeJeune.

“I’m very excited to get out their win my guys, it’s a big game so we’re just going to try to handle business and get the win,” said wide receiver J.J. Artis.

The coaching staff has a belief that this team is finding their stride in the right part of the season and that they have a composure that will help them in the key parts of the end of the season.

We just need to continue to keep working, we had a couple of injuries and got some of those guys back which helped and just didn’t lose confidence in ourselves,” said Courville. We will continue to grow and continue to play, we started 0-2, but the kids did a good job of staying composed and continuing to grow every week and I think that’s what we’ve been doing.”

Welsh is set to host Lake Arthur this Friday for the Game of the Week, with kick-off set for 7:00 p.m.

