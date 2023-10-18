SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 17, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 17, 2023.

Onyx Lindt Johnson, 19, Iowa: Failure to signal while turning; possession of stolen firearms; possession of marijuana.

Dominique Isiah Brignac, 30, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug.

Dawn Renee Darbonne, 55, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court.

Scott Allen Heidenreich, 55, Iowa: Domestic abuse.

Kathryn Mae Barber, 35, Longville: Violations of protective orders.

Russell Craig Perkins, 34, DeQuincy: Burglary; property damage under $1,000; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; probation violation (2 charges).

Alvin Ray Baylor, 61, Lake Charles: Riding on a roadway laned for traffic; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); contempt of court; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; bicycle must have reflectors; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Andrea Jamal Gallien, 36, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000; property damage under $1,000.

Rene Joseph Armant, 50, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; following vehicles; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Ricky Joseph Alex, 62, Lake Charles: Stalking; evidence of motor vehicle liability must be in vehicle; expired driver’s license.

Demarico Ladell White, 41, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).

