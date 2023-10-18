50/50 Thursdays
Sam Houston High closing next Monday

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - Sam Houston High School will be closed on Monday, Oct. 23, so faculty, staff and students can attend the funeral of the student Kamryn Harmon.

16-year-old Kamryn, who died in an ATV accident this past weekend, was a member of the school and well-loved by her community.

“She didn’t meet a stranger,” said her aunt Erika Guillory about Kamryn.

School will resume as normal on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

