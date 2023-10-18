Roads off Goos Road to close for repairs

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - A portion of Woodland Drive and Richard Road, both off Goos Road in Moss Bluff, will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

The closures are necessary for road repair.

All road work is dependent on weather conditions. Drivers should expect some delays during construction and are asked to use caution when driving in the area.

