Moss Bluff gully with strange odor causes residents to speak out

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - A gully on South Perkins Ferry Road that feeds into the west fork of Calcasieu River and connects to Little Burns Marsh is releasing a strong odor and it has residents concerned.

“My concern right now is it’s poisoning me I live less than a hundred yards from here it wakes me up at night smelling it I taste it gives me headaches so I don’t know what it’s doing to me and everybody else on the road,” resident Barry Tate said.

The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality issued a statement:

We were on the scene yesterday and took a boat out into the marsh to try to trace the source... there is an ongoing investigation into the incident by multiple agencies.

Barry Tate who has lived by the river for 25 years said he has been in contact with multiple agencies but still not enough is being done.

“I would get a helicopter or drone and try to find where it’s starting from and make these people responsible and clean this up and find out if it hurt us already, something, I don’t know where to go from here and it’s like they don’t know where to go from here,” Tate said.

Residents said when the water is normal this gully and others in the area are inhabited by marine life and serve as a popular spot for fishermen.

“We would launch boats and fish all day it was just a beautiful place to come so it’s very frustrating to see something turn to nothing to what they’re calling progress well it was progress for them but not for people along this river,” Tate said.

Tate fears that if the water stays this way it will lead to even bigger problems for those living along the river.

“We have a valuable property here and if it keeps going like this we’re going to have a cesspool behind our house it’ll be worth nothing we won’t be able to give it away,” Tate said.

