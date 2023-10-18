50/50 Thursdays
More than 3 years with no lights on 210 Bridge; what’s the hold up?

By Andrea Robinson
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s been more than three years since there have been any lights on the I-210 Bridge in Lake Charles.

Lights that once lined the bridge were knocked down and damaged. The damage has been cleaned up and plans are to build back stronger.

“They’re going to be steel polls,” John Guidroz with DOTD said. “The polls will actually not be as high as the previous polls. In addition to that, the lights will be LED lights.”

Guidroz explained these upgrades are not only to improve the path for drivers but to also have them more resilient when it comes to the next storm.

“It’s going to be a better situation for drivers as far as lighting and structural safety of the polls,” he said.

However, “better” may mean drivers are going to have to wait longer.

New lights were set to be installed in 2022, but DOTD said that the bid came back over the project’s estimated cost, so it was back to the drawing board.

”The prices were over double the estimated cost for various reasons,” he said. “It required a new project which then requires all of that bid process to start all over again.”

The project is estimated to cost $7 to $8 million, but that number could change once a bid is approved.

“Just the cost of materials have gone up,” Guidroz said. “It all plays into the cost of any project and especially large infrastructure projects like this.”

A timeline for the project is undetermined, but it is expected to come to fruition in the next couple of years.

