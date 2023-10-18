50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Mill closing in Orange, Texas

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE, TEXAS (KPLC) - International Paper announced today it will be permanently closing the doors of its containerboard mill in Orange, Texas.

The company, a global producer of planet-friendly packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products, said the closure is part of a series of actions to further strengthen and optimize its manufacturing system to meet customers’ needs.

Production will cease at two of International Paper’s pulp machines, as well, the #20 machine in Riegelwood, North Carolina, and Pensacola, Florida.

According to the company, approximately 900 positions will be impacted.

The permanent closure of the Orange mill will reduce the company’s containerboard capacity by around 800,000 tons.

The company expects the Orange mill to cease production by the end of the year.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oct. 14 election results.
Oct. 14 Election Results
Louisiana I Voted sticker for Oct. 14 gubernatorial election.
What’s on your ballot? And other Election Day questions
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Precautionary state of emergency declared due to concerns about salt cavern in West Calcasieu
Precautionary state of emergency declared due to concerns about salt cavern in West Calcasieu
14 District Court Div. F & 14th District Court Div C
CALCASIEU: New sheriff; Sulphur Home Rule Charter fails

Latest News

A little more cloud cover will be around this afternoon as temperatures push the upper 70's
First Alert Forecast: Warming back up in SWLA, but no overbearing heat expected
The road will be closed Wednesday through Friday, weather permitting.
Roads off Goos Road to close for repairs
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
Cameron Ferry limiting vehicle loads
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
One dead in two-vehicle crash on La. 14
Low voter turnout raising concerns across Louisiana
Low voter turnout raising concerns across Louisiana