Mill closing in Orange, Texas

ORANGE, TEXAS (KPLC) - International Paper announced today it will be permanently closing the doors of its containerboard mill in Orange, Texas.

The company, a global producer of planet-friendly packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products, said the closure is part of a series of actions to further strengthen and optimize its manufacturing system to meet customers’ needs.

Production will cease at two of International Paper’s pulp machines, as well, the #20 machine in Riegelwood, North Carolina, and Pensacola, Florida.

According to the company, approximately 900 positions will be impacted.

The permanent closure of the Orange mill will reduce the company’s containerboard capacity by around 800,000 tons.

The company expects the Orange mill to cease production by the end of the year.

