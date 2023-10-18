Low voter turnout raising concerns across Louisiana

Jennings, La. (KPLC) - Across the state, the October 14 election is raising concerns about low voter turnout. That includes Jeff Davis Parish where there are now two important races headed to a November runoff.

About 40% of registered voters cast a ballot in this election in Jeff Davis Parish. Yet that’s still higher than the percent of registered voters that headed to the polls in Calcasieu Parish where only 33% voted.

If you break down those numbers, it means only about 8,100 people in Jeff Davis cast a ballot which resulted in incumbent Ivy Woods and Kyle Miers going into a runoff for sheriff.

Clerk of Court Rick Arceneaux hopes this will be a wake-up call for residents and that there will be a higher turnout next month.

“It’s always discouraging that a greater number of people don’t go out and exercise their right to vote. It’s the only say you have in choosing who leads us and who holds these very important positions state-wide, parish-wide, and local.”

Arceneaux says the low turnout may be partially due to the recent redistricting.

“Every vote matters. even on the elections that aren’t close. I mean make your voice known. It’s the only way we can do it and I encourage everyone to go out and register to vote. If you’re already registered please vote.”

In fact, in one of the precincts which had 34 eligible voters only a single person actually showed up to the polls.

Today, Oct. 18, is the last day to register to vote for the runoff election in person, by mail, or at the OMV Office. However, if you aren’t able to register today, you still have until Saturday, Oct. 28 to register online through the GeauxVote Online Registration System.

