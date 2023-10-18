LEGAL CORNER: What is the Louisiana Public Records Law?

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions.

QUESTION: What is the Louisiana Public Records Law? To whom does it apply?

ANSWER: The Public Records Law is found in La.R.S. 44:1, et seq., which provides for the maintenance and disclosure of public records. The Public Records Law is meant to ensure that public documents are preserved and open to view by the public.

The Louisiana Public Records Law applies to public bodies. La.R.S. 44:1(A)(1) defines “public body” as any branch, department, office, agency, board, commission, district, governing authority, political subdivision, or any committee, subcommittee, advisory board, or task force thereof, any other instrumentality of state, parish, or municipal government, including a public or quasi-public nonprofit corporation designated as an entity to perform a governmental or proprietary function, or an affiliate of a housing authority.

The Public Records Law, which operates in conjunction with Louisiana’s Open Meetings Law, is the enabling legislation to ensure the mandate in Article XII, Section 3 of the Louisiana Constitution that states, “[n]o person shall be denied the right to observe the deliberations of public bodies and examine public documents, except in cases established by law.”

The Public Records Law is designed to ensure unfettered access to documents and to implement the inherent right of the public to be reasonably informed as to what public records contain and the manner, basis, and reasons upon which governmental affairs are conducted, while at the same time balancing the right of the public against the necessity for the custodian of public records to act in the public interest by protecting and preserving public records against unreasonable dangers of loss or damage, or acts detrimental to the integrity of public records.

The right of access to Louisiana public records extends to any person of the age of majority, which is 18 years of age in Louisiana.

There are exemptions, exceptions and limitations pertaining to public records.

QUESTION: Who is a custodian of public records?

ANSWER: A custodian is defined in La.R.S. 44:1(A)(3) as the public official or head of any public body having custody of a public record or a representative specifically authorized to respond to requests to inspect any such public records.

Unless an exception to the Public Records Act applies, a custodian has a responsibility and duty to provide access to public records, and the public has a right to copy, inspect or reproduce public records.

The identity of the custodian of a city’s/town’s records is the mayor; however, the mayor may designate the town/city clerk, the town/city attorney, or the director of finance to respond to public records requests.

The C.B. Forgotson Act requires that public bodies shall make the contact information of the custodian available to the public in a manner that will allow a member of the public to quickly determine the appropriate person to whom a public records request should be submitted, including placing this contact information on the internet.

A custodian cannot inquire as to the reason the request is being made. La. R.S. 44:32(A); Ferguson v. La. Dep’t of Educ., 14-0032 (La.App. 1 Cir. 9/19/14), 2014 La. App. Unpub. LEXIS 509, 8.

The burden of proving a public record is not subject to disclosure rests with the custodian. La. R.S. 44:31(B), La. R.S. 44:32(D).

It is well established that the examination of records or requests for reproduction cannot be so burdensome as to interfere with the operation of the custodian’s constitutional and legal duties. In re Public Records Request of Beckett v. Serpas, 2012-1349 (La. App. 4 Cir. 3/20/13), 112 So. 3d 348, 353; See also La. R.S. 44:33(A)(2).

