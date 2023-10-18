Law enforcement increasing presence at DeRidder High after threat

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - An increased law enforcement presence will continue at DeRidder High School Thursday after a threat was reported to authorities.

A student reported the threat Wednesday, according to the Beauregard Parish School Board. DeRidder police, school resource officers and Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives investigated the threat and found it “unsubstantiated and not credible.”

Law enforcement remained at the school through the afternoon. The sheriff’s office will increase presence at the school Thursday out of an abundance of caution.

“The Beauregard Parish School Board will always take reports of threats seriously. The community is being notified so that all stakeholders will be aware of not only the possible threat but also the steps that will be taken by school personnel and law enforcement to ensure the safety of students and staff,” Supt. Larry Holly wrote on Facebook Wednesday.

