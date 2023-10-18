First Alert Forecast: Warming back up in SWLA, but no overbearing heat expected

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The return of some humidity is making our mornings a little less cold, with plenty of sunshine ahead.

Wednesday picks up the warming trend that Tuesday started, with winds shifting more to the south during the day. This will let a little humidity return to the area, and we will see a little more scattered cloud cover alongside the sun in the afternoon. High’s for the day will be slightly warmer as well, topping out in the mid to upper 70′s.

Even though some humidity will be back, it’s not really enough moisture for afternoon showers or storms, and rain chances remain very limited for the time being.

A little more cloud cover will be around this afternoon as temperatures push the upper 70's (KPLC)

The biggest change with the returning humidity, will be overnight temperatures not cooling as much, which in turn will let us warm up faster during the day Thursday and Friday.

The next “cold” front will move into our area late Thursday with limited rain expected. It will be closer to a dry front than a cold one, without as much of the strong northern winds we had with the last frontal passage. The drier air will arrive behind it sometime Friday, which should still let our temperatures cool better overnight and put a pin in our warming trend. The weather over the weekend will not be as cool as the last, but should still be very nice with lows in the 50s and highs in the low 80s.

A mostly dry front will be moving through our area late Thursday (KPLC)

Next week will likely be rebooting our warming trend by early to mid-week. Although we will be looking to the long term for the next cold front, the details are very vague this far out.

Temperatures stay cool for the weekend but warm up again next week. (KPLC)

The tropics are mostly quiet, but we are still watching a wave in the central Atlantic for some gradual development. It does not look like it will make it far enough west to pose any threat to SWLA, but of course we will continue to monitor.

