FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The next front moves in late this week, though brings less cool air behind it

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The trend towards warmer weather has started and will continue as we head into the late week. Southerly winds have returned to SWLA, which has helped warm us up and return (slightly) humid air. This means our morning temperature Thursday will not become anywhere near as cool as what we saw earlier this week.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

All of this is ahead of the next “cold” front, which will move into our area late Thursday with limited rain expected. If anybody sees some, it likely would be a few scattered showers closer to the coast during the first half of the day. Otherwise, it will be closer to a dry front than a cold one, without as much of the strong northern winds we had with the last frontal passage. High temperatures will continue to climb, and we’ll end up in the low 80′s away from the coast.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

The drier air will arrive behind it sometime Friday, which should still let our temperatures cool better overnight and put a pin in our warming trend. The weather over the weekend will not be as cool as the last, but should still be very nice with lows in the 50s and highs in the low 80s.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Next week will likely be rebooting our warming trend by early to mid-week. Although we will be looking to the long term for the next cold front, the details are very vague this far out.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Sammy developed east of the Leeward Islands from the wave we were watching. While it likely will impact the Islands, it does not look like it will make it far enough west to pose any threat to SWLA, but of course we will continue to monitor.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.