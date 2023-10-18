Deadline approaching for new I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge approval

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The proposal for a new Calcasieu River I-10 Bridge has yet to be approved by lawmakers, and state DOTD Sec. Eric Kalivoda is urging them to make a decision soon.

If the state Joint Transportation Committee does not approve plans for the new I-10 Bridge, some funding already set aside for the project will be in jeopardy. Kalivoda is requesting approval for the bridge proposal from the committee by Oct. 24.

“If we want to finish the whole project including the financing, we then have to get moving on that if we are going to finish in this calendar year and so the date that we would need approval be the Joint Transportation Committee is Oct. 24 because there is a lot of bonding that has to go on and financial activity that has to go on,” Kalivoda said.

The proposal for the new bridge was submitted back in June 2023, and since then efforts have been made to reduce the toll rates for non-local vehicles.

“I should point out that 60% of the traffic crossing the bridge is from out of state, so there’s a lot of people from out of state that use I-10 across the bridge and there’s of the in-state people, not all of them are from the Lake Charles area, some of them are from other parts of Louisiana,” Kalivoda said.

DOTD applied for a $200-million federal grant to offset the cost and lower those rates, but that is still pending.

Kalivoda said if the decision isn’t made soon, $150 million in federal grants and $100 million in American rescue plan funds are in jeopardy.

As for members of the community, some are hopeful that lawmakers will approve the project.

“Definitely a new bridge is good for the people and for the city also, and it also good for our business, so we hope they’ll pass the bill and rebuild a new bridge,“ local resident Mohammed Kabir said.

The overall cost for the new I-10 Bridge is $2.1 billion, with $800 million coming from public funding.

“There are two pots of money in that, $800 million dollars of public funds that we have dedicated for this project, there are two pots of money that are in jeopardy. We received a 150-million grant from the federal government to move forward, this project forward. If the project does not have a clear path to construction, we are going to have to advise the federal government of that and they may rescind that $150-million grant,” Kalivoda explained.

The proposal is valid until Dec. 3, 2023. After that, it will expire.

“I think we would have to go back through, start all over again on this procurement process. It is unlikely that these private sectors teams would go through the expense of putting together another proposal together. We do have a stipend that we pay to unsuccessful proposals $2.75 million for this particular project. According to the experts that we have retained on our side, to give us advice they have indicated that they believe these teams have spent on the order of $10 million each putting their proposals together, and if the carpet is pulled out from under all of them and no one gets the contract, they are unlikely to come back again and submit another proposal because the stipend does not cover their expenses and therefore they are unlikely to propose again,” Kalivoda said.

