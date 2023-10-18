Barbe hosts first sporting event in home gym since Hurricane Laura

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It had been over three years since Barbe High School had a sporting event in their school gym, and Tuesday that changed as the Lady Bucs volleyball team beat New Iberia in straight sets 3-0 in their home gym.

The Barbe High School Principal Troy Fontenot had been pushing to complete the gym in time for their winter sports and believes having the gym done will greatly benefit the student-athletes at their school.

“It’s wonderful, we haven’t had a gym floor since Hurricane Laura, so we’re full force now and I think we’re going to have a jamboree for boys’ basketball and we’re going to have a girls’ basketball tournament and a full district season, so we’re ready to go,” said Fontenot. We live in a great town and it’s just good to smell the popcorn, hear the fans, listen to the music, hear the kids screaming, and support one another, that’s what school is supposed to be about, and I’m looking forward to the rest of volleyball season and our entire basketball season here at home.”

It was senior night for the Barbe volleyball team, and Senior Rory Boyd was recognized in front of a sizable crowd, making it a memorable experience for both the community and the team as she got to play on her home floor for the first time in her career.

