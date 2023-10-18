Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating burglaries

ALLEN PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating multiple cases of what they call “smash and grab” residential burglaries.

According to Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert, it was two separate instances that happened Wednesday afternoon, one in Oberlin and one in Kinder. The burglaries occurred while the property owners were away in which the suspects smashed in a window, grabbing what they could before running off.

The items stolen out of the homes include cash, jewelry and a handgun.

Neighbors have described the suspects as two black males traveling in a dark-colored sedan.

The sheriff’s office asks that if anyone has seen a suspicious black car in the Oberlin and Kinder areas to contact the sheriff’s office at 337-639-4353 or Crime Stoppers at 337-389-7001.

