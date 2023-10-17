Week Eight Touchdown Live Matchups, and Sonic Game of the Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The 2023 Prep Football regular season is nearly over as we enter week eight, but there is still a lot to be determined as teams hunt for district titles, and playoff berths.
DISTRICT 3-5A:
- Carencro at Sam Houston
- Sam Houston: 6-1 (5-1)
- Carencro: 7-0 (6-0)
- 2022 Matchup: Carencro won 72-55
- Lafayette at Barbe
- Barbe: 4-2 (2-3)
- Lafayette: 3-4 (1-4)
- 2022 Matchup: Barbe won 40-17
- Sulphur at Destrehan
- Destrehan: 7-0 (4-0)
- Sulphur: 2-5 (1-5)
- 2022 Matchup: Destrehan won 49-10
DISTRICT 3-4A:
- LaGrange at Leesville
- Leesville: 4-3 (2-0)
- LaGrange: 0-7 (0-2)
- 2022 Matchup: Leesville won 56-6
- DeRidder at Eunice
- Eunice: 5-2 (2-0)
- DeRidder: 4-3 (1-1)
- 2022 Matchup: DeRidder won 49-38
- Washington-Marion at Rayne (THURSDAY)
- Rayne: 5-2 (1-1)
- Washington-Marion: 1-6 (0-2)
- 2022 Matchup: Rayne won 49-20
DISTRICT 3-3A:
- St. Louis at South Lafourche
- South Lafourche: 4-3 (2-2)
- St. Louis: 6-1 (4-0)
- 2022 Matchup: St. Louis won 38-6
- Iowa at Lake Charles College Prep
- LCCP: 3-4 (2-1)
- Iowa: 5-2 (4-0)
- 2022 Matchup: Iowa won 17-16
- Jennings at Westlake (THURSDAY)
- Westlake: 3-4 (0-3)
- Jennings: 5-2 (2-1)
- 2022 Matchup: Westlake won 35-7
- Kinder at South Beauregard
- South Beauregard: 2-5 (0-4)
- Kinder: 3-4 (0-3)
- 2022 Matchup: Kinder won 34-0
DISTRICT 4-3A:
- Iota at Mamou
- Mamou: 0-7 (0-3)
- Iota: 4-3 (2-1)
- 2022 Matchup: Iota won 40-0
DISTRICT 4-2A:
- Pickering at Oakdale
- Oakdale: 5-2 (0-1)
- Pickering: 0-7 (0-2)
- 2022 Matchup: Oakdale won 74-26
- Holy Savior Menard at Rosepine
- Rosepine: 3-4 (1-0)
- Holy Savior Menard: 4-3 (2-0)
- 2022 Matchup: Rosepine won 48-2
DISTRICT 5-2A:
- Lake Arthur at Welsh (TDL GAME OF THE WEEK)
- Welsh: 5-2 (2-0)
- Lake Arthur: 4-3 (0-2)
- 2022 Matchup: Welsh won 59-13
- Vinton at Grand Lake
- Grand Lake: 4-3 (1-1)
- Vinton: 1-6 (0-2)
- 2022 Matchup: Grand Lake won 40-6
- DeQuincy at Notre Dame (THURSDAY)
- Notre Dame: 4-3 (2-0)
- DeQuincy: 2-5 (1-1)
- 2022 Matchup: Notre Dame won 49-0
DISTRICT 5-1A:
- Oberlin at Elton
- Elton: 5-2 (3-1)
- Oberlin: 5-2 (3-1)
- 2022 Matchup: Oberlin won 35-22
- Port Barre at Basile
- Basile: 4-3 (3-1)
- Port Barre: 3-4 (2-2)
- 2022 Matchup: Basile won 24-6
- Merryville at East Beauregard
- East Beauregard: 4-3 (2-1)
- Merryville: 2-5 (0-3)
- 2022 Matchup: East Beauregard won 57-32
- Hamilton Christian at Gueydan
- Gueydan: 0-7 (0-3)
- Hamilton Christian: 2-5 (1-2)
- 2022 Matchup: Gueydan won 53-26
