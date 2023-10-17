Week Eight Touchdown Live Matchups, and Sonic Game of the Week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The 2023 Prep Football regular season is nearly over as we enter week eight, but there is still a lot to be determined as teams hunt for district titles, and playoff berths.

DISTRICT 3-5A:

Carencro at Sam Houston Sam Houston: 6-1 (5-1) Carencro: 7-0 (6-0) 2022 Matchup: Carencro won 72-55

Lafayette at Barbe Barbe: 4-2 (2-3) Lafayette: 3-4 (1-4) 2022 Matchup: Barbe won 40-17

Sulphur at Destrehan Destrehan: 7-0 (4-0) Sulphur: 2-5 (1-5) 2022 Matchup: Destrehan won 49-10



DISTRICT 3-4A:

LaGrange at Leesville Leesville: 4-3 (2-0) LaGrange: 0-7 (0-2) 2022 Matchup: Leesville won 56-6

DeRidder at Eunice Eunice: 5-2 (2-0) DeRidder: 4-3 (1-1) 2022 Matchup: DeRidder won 49-38

Washington-Marion at Rayne ( THURSDAY ) Rayne: 5-2 (1-1) Washington-Marion: 1-6 (0-2) 2022 Matchup: Rayne won 49-20



DISTRICT 3-3A:

St. Louis at South Lafourche South Lafourche: 4-3 (2-2) St. Louis: 6-1 (4-0) 2022 Matchup: St. Louis won 38-6

Iowa at Lake Charles College Prep LCCP: 3-4 (2-1) Iowa: 5-2 (4-0) 2022 Matchup: Iowa won 17-16

Jennings at Westlake ( THURSDAY ) Westlake: 3-4 (0-3) Jennings: 5-2 (2-1) 2022 Matchup: Westlake won 35-7

Kinder at South Beauregard South Beauregard: 2-5 (0-4) Kinder: 3-4 (0-3) 2022 Matchup: Kinder won 34-0



DISTRICT 4-3A:

Iota at Mamou Mamou: 0-7 (0-3) Iota: 4-3 (2-1) 2022 Matchup: Iota won 40-0



DISTRICT 4-2A:

Pickering at Oakdale Oakdale: 5-2 (0-1) Pickering: 0-7 (0-2) 2022 Matchup: Oakdale won 74-26

Holy Savior Menard at Rosepine Rosepine: 3-4 (1-0) Holy Savior Menard: 4-3 (2-0) 2022 Matchup: Rosepine won 48-2



DISTRICT 5-2A:

Lake Arthur at Welsh (TDL GAME OF THE WEEK) Welsh: 5-2 (2-0) Lake Arthur: 4-3 (0-2) 2022 Matchup: Welsh won 59-13

Vinton at Grand Lake Grand Lake: 4-3 (1-1) Vinton: 1-6 (0-2) 2022 Matchup: Grand Lake won 40-6

DeQuincy at Notre Dame (THURSDAY) Notre Dame: 4-3 (2-0) DeQuincy: 2-5 (1-1) 2022 Matchup: Notre Dame won 49-0



DISTRICT 5-1A:

Oberlin at Elton Elton: 5-2 (3-1) Oberlin: 5-2 (3-1) 2022 Matchup: Oberlin won 35-22

Port Barre at Basile Basile: 4-3 (3-1) Port Barre: 3-4 (2-2) 2022 Matchup: Basile won 24-6

Merryville at East Beauregard East Beauregard: 4-3 (2-1) Merryville: 2-5 (0-3) 2022 Matchup: East Beauregard won 57-32

Hamilton Christian at Gueydan Gueydan: 0-7 (0-3) Hamilton Christian: 2-5 (1-2) 2022 Matchup: Gueydan won 53-26



