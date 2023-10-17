Week Eight Touchdown Live Matchups, and Sonic Game of the Week

50/50 Thursdays
By Matthew Travis
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The 2023 Prep Football regular season is nearly over as we enter week eight, but there is still a lot to be determined as teams hunt for district titles, and playoff berths.

DISTRICT 3-5A:

  • Carencro at Sam Houston
    • Sam Houston: 6-1 (5-1)
    • Carencro: 7-0 (6-0)
    • 2022 Matchup: Carencro won 72-55
  • Lafayette at Barbe
    • Barbe: 4-2 (2-3)
    • Lafayette: 3-4 (1-4)
    • 2022 Matchup: Barbe won 40-17
  • Sulphur at Destrehan
    • Destrehan: 7-0 (4-0)
    • Sulphur: 2-5 (1-5)
    • 2022 Matchup: Destrehan won 49-10

DISTRICT 3-4A:

  • LaGrange at Leesville
    • Leesville: 4-3 (2-0)
    • LaGrange: 0-7 (0-2)
    • 2022 Matchup: Leesville won 56-6
  • DeRidder at Eunice
    • Eunice: 5-2 (2-0)
    • DeRidder: 4-3 (1-1)
    • 2022 Matchup: DeRidder won 49-38
  • Washington-Marion at Rayne (THURSDAY)
    • Rayne: 5-2 (1-1)
    • Washington-Marion: 1-6 (0-2)
    • 2022 Matchup: Rayne won 49-20

DISTRICT 3-3A:

  • St. Louis at South Lafourche
    • South Lafourche: 4-3 (2-2)
    • St. Louis: 6-1 (4-0)
    • 2022 Matchup: St. Louis won 38-6
  • Iowa at Lake Charles College Prep
    • LCCP: 3-4 (2-1)
    • Iowa: 5-2 (4-0)
    • 2022 Matchup: Iowa won 17-16
  • Jennings at Westlake (THURSDAY)
    • Westlake: 3-4 (0-3)
    • Jennings: 5-2 (2-1)
    • 2022 Matchup: Westlake won 35-7
  • Kinder at South Beauregard
    • South Beauregard: 2-5 (0-4)
    • Kinder: 3-4 (0-3)
    • 2022 Matchup: Kinder won 34-0

DISTRICT 4-3A:

  • Iota at Mamou
    • Mamou: 0-7 (0-3)
    • Iota: 4-3 (2-1)
    • 2022 Matchup: Iota won 40-0

DISTRICT 4-2A:

  • Pickering at Oakdale
    • Oakdale: 5-2 (0-1)
    • Pickering: 0-7 (0-2)
    • 2022 Matchup: Oakdale won 74-26
  • Holy Savior Menard at Rosepine
    • Rosepine: 3-4 (1-0)
    • Holy Savior Menard: 4-3 (2-0)
    • 2022 Matchup: Rosepine won 48-2

DISTRICT 5-2A:

  • Lake Arthur at Welsh (TDL GAME OF THE WEEK)
    • Welsh: 5-2 (2-0)
    • Lake Arthur: 4-3 (0-2)
    • 2022 Matchup: Welsh won 59-13
  • Vinton at Grand Lake
    • Grand Lake: 4-3 (1-1)
    • Vinton: 1-6 (0-2)
    • 2022 Matchup: Grand Lake won 40-6
  • DeQuincy at Notre Dame (THURSDAY)
    • Notre Dame: 4-3 (2-0)
    • DeQuincy: 2-5 (1-1)
    • 2022 Matchup: Notre Dame won 49-0

DISTRICT 5-1A:

  • Oberlin at Elton
    • Elton: 5-2 (3-1)
    • Oberlin: 5-2 (3-1)
    • 2022 Matchup: Oberlin won 35-22
  • Port Barre at Basile
    • Basile: 4-3 (3-1)
    • Port Barre: 3-4 (2-2)
    • 2022 Matchup: Basile won 24-6
  • Merryville at East Beauregard
    • East Beauregard: 4-3 (2-1)
    • Merryville: 2-5 (0-3)
    • 2022 Matchup: East Beauregard won 57-32
  • Hamilton Christian at Gueydan
    • Gueydan: 0-7 (0-3)
    • Hamilton Christian: 2-5 (1-2)
    • 2022 Matchup: Gueydan won 53-26

