United Way providing grants to nonprofits

SWLA, La. (KPLC) - United Way of SWLA will begin accepting applications for grants from nonprofits doing human services work in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron or Jeff Davis parishes.

The grant process will open Nov. 1, and all nonprofits lookin to apply can begin with an online letter of intent (LOI). The deadline to submit a letter of intent is 4 p.m. on Dec. 1, 2023. The process is open to all 501(c)(3) organizations.

Nonprofit organizations applying for the Partnership Grant must meet the requirements:

Possess a 501(c)(3) or related status with the Internal Revenue Service

Be in good standing with the Louisiana Secretary of State

Serve individuals/families in our five-parish footprint

Have a written Disaster Management Plan for operations during a natural disaster

Services provided must fit into our Community Investment Strategy

The online application will take an organization through the steps to complete the LOI. Once the LOI has been submitted and processed, all qualified applicants will be invited to move into the entire grant application process, called a Request For Proposal (RFP).

United Way of Southwest Louisiana’s Community Investment Committee reviews all programs submitted for a grant by nonprofit organizations for significant alignment with identified objectives and evidence-based practices. The volunteers do a comprehensive review that rates community needs, financial accountability, equity and inclusion and the overall stability of the applicant. The Committee submits a formal recommendation to the Executive Board of Directors for final approval.

Those looking to apply can visit the online portal HERE, which opens Nov. 1.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.