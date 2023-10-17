T.S. Cooley to close Thursday for teacher’s funeral
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - T.S. Cooley Elementary School will be closed Thursday, Oct. 19, for the funeral of fifth-grade math and science teacher Kristen Orndoff.
Orndoff passed away on Oct. 12 at age 46. A native of Lake Charles, she taught at T.S. Cooley for 25 years.
Orndoff is survived by her husband Jimbo and two children.
According to a fundraiser created in August, Orndoff was receiving treatment for metastatic cancer.
