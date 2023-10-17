50/50 Thursdays
T.S. Cooley to close Thursday for teacher’s funeral

By Amanda Johnson
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - T.S. Cooley Elementary School will be closed Thursday, Oct. 19, for the funeral of fifth-grade math and science teacher Kristen Orndoff.

Orndoff passed away on Oct. 12 at age 46. A native of Lake Charles, she taught at T.S. Cooley for 25 years.

Kristen Istre Orndoff
Kristen Istre Orndoff(Johnson Funeral Home)

Orndoff is survived by her husband Jimbo and two children.

According to a fundraiser created in August, Orndoff was receiving treatment for metastatic cancer.

Oct. 14 Election Results
29-year-old killed in fatal crash
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Truck being pulled by RV catches fire on I-10 in Westlake
Officials remind drivers to stay on alert during National Bus Safety Week
