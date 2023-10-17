T.S. Cooley to close Thursday for teacher’s funeral

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - T.S. Cooley Elementary School will be closed Thursday, Oct. 19, for the funeral of fifth-grade math and science teacher Kristen Orndoff.

Orndoff passed away on Oct. 12 at age 46. A native of Lake Charles, she taught at T.S. Cooley for 25 years.

Kristen Istre Orndoff (Johnson Funeral Home)

Orndoff is survived by her husband Jimbo and two children.

According to a fundraiser created in August, Orndoff was receiving treatment for metastatic cancer.

