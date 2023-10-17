SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 16, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 16, 2023.

Julius Randle Counts, 33, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Damien Alexander Conner, 22, Leesville: Theft under $25,000; burglary.

Patrick Damon Pierce, 47, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; burglary; battery.

Angela Darlene Mccloud, 52, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000 (2 charges); burglary.

Alvin Gregory Newman Jr., 22, Sulphur: Felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Corrie Michelle Sells, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; contempt of court (2 charges).

Michael John Hutchison, 61, Chastworth, CA: Money laundering; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Kenneth Joseph Fontenot, 49, Lake Charles: Contraband in a penal institution; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.

Joshua Alan Taylor, 33, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Takisha Jeanette Perry, 37, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; domestic abuse.

Jommer Mesa-Urbina, 21, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault (2 charges).

Vaylon Cruz Hester, 38, Sulphur: Burglary (2 charges); theft under $1,000; possession of stolen things under $1,000; trespassing.

Timothy Joseph Carrier, 52, Vinton: Domestic abuse.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.