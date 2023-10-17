Stitch Guillory makes history as first African American Sheriff of Calcasieu Parish

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After serving as Calcasieu Parish Chief Deputy for twenty years, Stitch Guillory will now serve as the first ever African American elected Sheriff of Calcasieu Parish.

“Its my pleasure to be the first African American elected sheriff, but you know I really don’t look at it that way, I look at it as you know I’m the Sheriff of Calcasieu Parish,” Guillory said.

He said forging relationships and building bridges was something that he learned was important in bringing the community together during his forty years of working in law enforcement.

“When I was growing up in low income housing, we always looked at the police as the enemy, sometimes because of the way that they treated people out there and that’s why I got into law enforcement because I wanted to make a difference and when you have the community and law enforcement on the same side fighting together, standing shoulder to shoulder, your community is going to be a lot safer off,” Guillory said.

Many leaders in the community have expressed gratitude for Guillory’s historic accomplishment, including Ellaweena G. Woods, secretary of the African American Chamber of Commerce.

“We celebrate the people that came out, this is a history making event, the republicans, the democrats, the independent, the libertarians, the green, all of these people and other, they all came together as one and put him in. Not just one particular party put him in, they all came together,” Woods said.

Guillory won Saturday’s election with sixty percent of the vote.

“I’m so thankful that the community believed in me and had faith in me. We’re going to work hard to continue to have a safe community,” Guillory said. “I’m going to do my part, I can tell you that.”

