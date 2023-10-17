50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Songbird once found in southeast US among 21 species delisted from Endangered Species Act

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said the Bachman warbler is among 21 species now considered...
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said the Bachman warbler is among 21 species now considered extinct.(U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A songbird native to Florida is among 21 species delisted from the Endangered Species Act due to extinction.

The Bachman’s Warbler is among the 21 species now considered extinct. The songbird was commonly seen in southeastern states including Florida and South Carolina and was first listed as endangered in 1967. The last sighting of the bird species took place in the 1980s.

Also among the delisted species, which consist mostly of birds, fish and mussels, is the only mammal, the Little Mariana fruit bat, which is native to Guam.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said the now extinct species were mostly listed in the 1970s and 1980s and were in low numbers or likely extinct at the time they were listed.

The Service originally proposed to delist 23 species in September 2021 due to extinction, but decided to remove two from the delisting due to public feedback and new surveys which identified new potentially suitable habitats for the species.

One of the species kept on the list was the ivory-billed woodpecker.

The Service said the 21 species being delisted highlight the importance of the ESA and efforts to save animal species before declines become irreversible.

The final rule to delist 21 species from the ESA due to extinction was published in the Federal Register on Tuesday and is effective for 30 days after the publish date.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oct. 14 election results.
Oct. 14 Election Results
Louisiana I Voted sticker for Oct. 14 gubernatorial election.
What’s on your ballot? And other Election Day questions
29-year-old killed in head-on crash
29-year-old killed in fatal crash
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Overnight homicide on Broad Street
Precautionary state of emergency declared due to concerns about salt cavern in West Calcasieu
Precautionary state of emergency declared due to concerns about salt cavern in West Calcasieu

Latest News

Laurie Rudock lays flowers at a makeshift memorial after the recent death of a captive orca,...
Miami Seaquarium’s Lolita the orca died from old age and multiple chronic illnesses, necropsy finds
Stephen Custer, a Little League umpire has been arrested and is facing charges that include...
Parents attack Little League umpire after children say he was taking photos of them in bathroom
World War II veteran James Flinchum celebrated 100 years of life with family and friends in...
‘Looking for the next hundred’: WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday with friends, family
Remembering Sam Houston teen who died following weekend ATV crash
Remembering Sam Houston teen who died following weekend ATV crash
Workers toil to clear cars that derailed in an accident over Interstate 25 northbound, Monday,...
Broken rail caused Colorado train derailment that collapsed bridge, preliminary findings show