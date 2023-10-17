Remembering Sam Houston teen who died following weekend ATV crash

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - A young life was cut short as 16-year-old Kamryn Harmon died this weekend following an ATV crash.

“Everybody loved Kamryn,” Erika Guillory said. “She didn’t meet a stranger. She just was the joy of all our lives. We love her so much.”

Guillory, Kamryn’s aunt said her heart sank when she got the news Kamryn was in the hospital Saturday.

“She was with a friend and they were riding ATV’s and it flipped and that’s where it started from,” she said.

The next morning, Kamryn died at the hospital.

“I don’t think it truly has hit,” Sam Houston girls basketball coach Brandi Pryor said. “I’ll be honest with you, I don’t think it’s going to hit until we have to step back out on the floor without her.”

May who knew her said her love for her sport was evident.

“What she loved being the most and I think she would have wanted me to say this, how she played on the court,” Guillory said. “She absolutely loved basketball. She loved her teammates. She loved her friends, her coach.”

Coach Pryor told 7NEWS Kamryn was a stellar athlete and a leader, a part of the team who won’t be forgotten.

“We’re obviously grieving, but we do have to keep moving forward,” Pryor said. “We’ll move forward and we’ll keep her by our side while we’re moving forward. We plan to bring her jersey home and put it on the bench with us and lay it on the bench.”

“She was a real angel,” Guillory said. “Anybody she came in contact with, she definitely had an impact on. She was definitely an Earth angel.”

Guillory said Kamryn made sure to make everyone she met happy and loved being the person to put a smile on someone else’s face.

“She was definitely one of the brightest people we had at Sam Houston,” senior Gabrielle Thibodaux said.

Kamryn’s family said they are blessed to have had those 16 short years with her, that now hold a lifetime of memories.

“I think she would want to be remembered as the athlete she was, the loving fun Kamryn and just the sweet I’m talking the sweetest baby ever,” Guillory said. “She was always the kindest sweetest human ever.”

Visitation will be held on Oct. 23 from 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at King Funeral Home in Lake Charles. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of May Catholic Church.

