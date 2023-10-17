Philanthropist and preservationist Matilda Gray Stream dies at 99

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Funeral services have been announced for Louisiana philanthropist and preservationist Matilda Gray Stream who passed away peacefully in her home at the age of 99 on Oct. 14, 2023.

After being born in Lake Charles and spending her early years in Louisiana, Matilda graduated from The Grier School in Tyrone, Pennsylvania, and later attended Vassar College, where she earned a degree in Geology. She would become the confidante and protégé of her aunt and namesake, Matilda Geddings Gray, who was known for her vast land holdings and extensive art and architecture collections.

She would be presented into New Orleans society at the Queen of the Osiris in 1946 and moved to Pasadena, CA where she raised three children with Harold Henry Stream, Jr. of New Orleans.

Matilda later returned to Louisiana to manage the vast land, art, and architectural holdings of her aunt as the President of the Gray Estate in Lake Charles, and as Trustee of the Matilda Geddings Gray Foundation and the Stream Foundation in New Orleans. She also served on the boards of directors for The New York City Ballet and The World Trade Center in New Orleans.

Named a Louisiana Legend by Louisiana Public Broadcasting, and Preservationist of the Year by the Louisiana Preservation Society she would receive The Legacy Award from The Louisiana Museum Foundation, The Isaac Delgado Award from the New Orleans Museum of Art, The Founders’ Award from Save Our Cemeteries and many others. During this time she consistently credited the talent of her staff and their dedication to conservation for “making her look good.”

An adventurous world traveler, Matilda believed seeing the world was a necessary first step in being able to preserve its treasures - a passion she learned from her aunt and enthusiastically shared with her children and grandchildren.

Visitation be on Thursday, Nov. 16, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Hardner Hall at The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd at 715 Kirkman Street in Lake Charles, Louisiana. A memorial service will follow the visitation at 5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for honorary contributions to be made to:

The Kent and Becky LeDoux Scholarship Fund c/o McNeese Foundation, Box 91989, Lake Charles, LA 70609

Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 715 Kirkman Street, Lake Charles, LA 70601

