CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KPLC) - One person is dead after a pickup truck and an 18-wheeler crashed on La. 14.

The crash happened east of the La. 14 and Harrington Road intersection near Bell City, LSP spokesman Derek Senegal said.

The victim’s identity, and what vehicle they were in has not been released.

